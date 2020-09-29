PEMBROKESHIRE County Council will start the process of appointing an interim chief executive later this week with an internal appointment preferred.
Following the surprise announcement earlier this month that Ian Westley will step down by the end of November the council approved a £95,000 pay out for the departing chief.
On Friday, October 2 the council’s senior staff committee will meet to discuss replacing Mr Westley and the leader Cllr David Simpson, and cabinet, have indicated that the “preferred option would be to recruit internally to the role of interim chief executive.”
A report to committee states that the interim role – of no more than 12 months – will be ring fenced for all chief officers to apply for if they want to.
The job description states that the role is “to lead the management team on an interim basis (no more than 12 months) ensuring continuity of the Authority’s vision, leading to a coordinated, corporate and collegiate approach to service provision enabling the authority to deliver high quality and cost effective services to the community.”
Applications will be made in early October with interviews expected to take place from October 19, the report adds.
The decision of the senior staff committee to commence recruitment will require ratification at full council, currently planned for October 8.
