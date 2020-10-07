A Pembrokeshire pensioner is to face 15 historic indecent assault charges at crown court.
The man, who is from the Haverfordwest area is alleged to have indecently assaulted three girls under the age of 16 in the 1970s, and between 1998 and 2000.
No indication of pleas was entered when the man appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 29.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the man was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea Crown Court on October 30.
