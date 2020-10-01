A defective headlamp alerted police to a drink-driver.
Rhys Oliver James, of Morfa Las, Fishguard, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 29.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police stopped James’ Vauxhall Corsa in Hamilton Street, Fishguard, at 1.50am on August 31, after noticing a defective headlamp.
“When the officer spoke to him he could smell intoxicants on his breath.
“He was unsteady on his feet when he got out of the car, so it appears that there was evidence of some impairment.”
He was found to have 50mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, the legal limit is 35mg.
The court heard that James, 23, was previously of clean character.
Anthony O’Connell, defending, said: “He had been out socialising, he went home and had some food. He was at home for a couple of hours and thought he would be alright to go out for a drive.”
Magistrates fined James £230 and banned him from driving for a year.
He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
