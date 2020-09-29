WORK is due to take place at Tenby Harbour’s tidal sluice which will enable boats to come and go at any time.
Pembrokeshire County Council has applied to Natural Resources Wales for a marine licence to refurbish the sluice.
The Grade II Listed structure dates back to the 17th century.
A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “This is a small scheme to replace the stop logs currently in the entrance to the sluice, with a bottom hung gate.
“It is designed to make the sluice more user-friendly and easier to access at any time.
“At the moment, boats are effectively trapped in the sluice for the winter but in the future, they should be able to enter and leave as and when they wish.”