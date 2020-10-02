A ‘turbulent time’ while failing to fit in with neighbours led a man to tamper with a tag, argue about a dog and offer a fight while drunk and topless.

Dean James Duffy, of Tudor Mews, Pembroke, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 29.

Duffy, 25, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were called because Duffy was drunk, causing problems and offering to fight people near his home at 11.30pm on August 31.

“The defendant was topless and had a bottle in one hand with another on the floor. He was offering to fight with people.”

Duffy continued to be abusive and shouted and swore at passers-by.

He resisted arrest and had to be physically placed in a police vehicle. At the station he was abusive to the custody sergeant, stating he would kill him.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said Duffy argued with a neighbour about a dog he was looking after on September 10.

“The dog was running around and the complainant was trying to stop it because she was concerned it could be run over.”

Duffy went up to the woman’s face and told her he was going to hurt her.

The court heard that Duffy had also tampered with his tag while subject to a curfew and had violated the order on two occasions in July.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Duffy lived at Tudor Mews, which was occupied predominantly by people over 50.

“To say he does not fit in there is an understatement. The residents got a petition to get him evicted, but he has handed in his tenancy.”

Mr Kelleher added that Duffy had been experiencing a ‘turbulent time’, as he was having difficulties living at Tudor Mews due to issues with his neighbours.

“He told police ‘I’m a bit of an arse when I’m drunk’, I’m afraid that this was borne out on both these occasions.”

Magistrates ordered Duffy to pay £504 in fines, costs and a surcharge.