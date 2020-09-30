BEST-selling illustrator and Tenby resident Millie Marotta has returned to her roots to support Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust’s latest fundraising campaign, which aims to help plant and protect 1,000 trees.

The charity’s Wild About Woodlands appeal is hoping to raise £10,000 to create new woodland corridors across the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park to enable wildlife to grow and thrive.

The campaign coincides with the release of Millie’s latest colouring book Millie Marotta’s Woodland Wild.

This is a celebration of the unique wildlife found in the world's woodlands, and will see every person who donates to the appeal receive an exclusive colouring sheet created especially for the appeal and featuring an animal that can be found in Pembrokeshire’s woodlands.

A donation of just £5 could help pay for a new tree to be planted and cared for, while a contribution of £100 could help create 100m2 of new woodland.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust chair, Elsa Davies, said: “From hazel to oak and willow to mountain ash, these trees provide homes, food, protection and connections for the wildlife around us.

“Trees also play a vital role is offsetting our carbon footprint and the detrimental impact that we as humans have had on our precious landscape and can also have a positive effect on our health and well-being.

“The trust would like to extend a huge thank you to Millie Marotta and publisher Batsford who have kindly donated £1,000 to the Wild About Woodlands appeal, helping us to plant 100 new trees across the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.”

Millie Marotta said: “I’m thrilled to be supporting the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust’s Wild About Woodlands appeal. As our woodlands here in Pembrokeshire, across the UK and the rest of the world face increasing environmental threats, it’s important that we try to do whatever we can to protect these rich habitats and safeguard a future for our wildlife.

"What better way to get involved than helping enable wildlife to grow and thrive right here at home in Pembrokeshire.”

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust is a charity registered by the UK Charity Commission. Its registered charity number is 1179281.

To donate online and find out other more about the Trust’s partnership with Millie Marotta, visit pembrokeshirecoasttrust.wales/how-you-can-help/wild-about-woodlands/