A teenager kicked a police officer while resisting arrest, a court has heard.

Kyle Deponeo, of Chestnut Way, Mount Estate, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and cannabis possession when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 29.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police arrived at Chestnut Way on September 14 following a report of an alleged incident involving Deponeo and his girlfriend.

“Mr Deponeo would not cooperate and walked away.”

Deponeo, 18, resisted arrest and attempted to head-butt a member of the public who tried to assist the officers.

He was taken to the floor, but managed to free his leg and kicked out catching an officer on his head. Leg restraints were then applied.

A gram of cannabis was found when Deponeo was searched at the police station.

When interviewed he stated he was on ‘some meds’ and had consumed up to half a litre of vodka, adding that he could not remember the entire incident but had not intended to strike the officer.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “He is a young man who has a lot on his plate.

“He really regrets his actions on that night.”

Mr Lloyd added that Deponeo had secured employment, and was looking for accommodation while supporting his brother.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity and ordered him to pay £480 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.