Argos have launched an urgent recall on a model of high chair after a major safety risk was highlighted.

Several models from the Argos Cuggl high chair range are being recalled, with buyers urged to return them to any Argos store for a full refund of £39.99.

Argos has confirmed that customers will not need to show a receipt in order to have the product refunded.

Which high chairs are being recalled?

The models affected are:

Cuggl Little Sheep Deluxe Highchair - Catalogue number 819/5584

Cuggl Plum Deluxe HIghchair - Catalogue number 759/3187

Cuggl Pumpkin Deluxe Highchair - Catalogue number 707/8956

The products (pictured below) have been removed from sale on the Argos website.

What have Argos said about the recalls?

Argos said: “The safety of our customers is our highest priority, please be assured that no other highchair is affected by this issue.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this issue. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us on our helpline.”

Customers can reach the Argos helpline at UK freephone by calling 08000 113 462.

Why are they being recalled?

The products are being recalled after testing carried out by the manufacturer found that the back of the high chair is prone to failure, which can result in a child falling out of it.

It is not clear whether this testing was routine, or came as a result of complaints or issues.

Customers who have purchased the high chair online should receive an email to make them aware of the recall.

The public are also being advised to avoid buying these models of high chair second-hand and online.