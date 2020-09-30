The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) have launched a new service for motorists who lose or damage their log book.

The news comes weeks after the DVLA also announced an 11 month extension to driving licences that expire between February 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

We've put together everything you need to know about the new service.

What is the new service from the DVLA?

The time it takes motorists to receive a duplicate log book (V5C) has been slashed from 6 weeks to just 5 days, as a result of a new online service launched this week by DVLA.

The 'Get a vehicle log book (V5C)' service is the latest DVLA online service, and has been designed for motorists who have lost or damaged their log book.

This will be the second online service DVLA has launched in the last four months, following the change address on vehicle log book service which was launched in June and has been used more than 300,000 times.

How much does it cost?

It costs £25 for a duplicate log book both online or by applying by post.

How many duplicate log books does the DVLA issue each year?

Every year, the DVLA issue about 500,000 duplicate log books where motorists have either lost or damaged their document.

What have the DVLA said?

Julie Lennard, DVLA Chief Executive, said: “DVLA’s new online service to apply for a duplicate log book is quick and easy to use and means customers who have unfortunately either lost or damaged theirs will receive their new document within a matter of days.

“We know how important a log book is to motorists so if you have lost or damaged yours, the quickest way to get your duplicate document is go to GOV.UK.”

How can users access the new online service?

Motorists who need to apply for a duplicate (V5C) log book should go online to https://www.gov.uk/vehicle-log-book.