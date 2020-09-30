EMERGENCY services were called to Milford Haven marina recently to assist a casualty who had fallen onboard his boat and hurt his back.
HM Coastguard Dale were asked to attend shortly before 9am on Thursday, September 24.
Welsh Ambulance service were also called out but assistance was also requested from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue as a the teams needed a vertical lift.
The aerial platform from Haverfordwest Fire Station was tasked alongside an appliance from Milford Haven Fire Station.
The casualty was assisted by paramedics and placed on the coastguard’s rope rescue stretcher.
Coastguard secured the stretcher underneath the aerial platform and lifted it safely onto the dockside.
The casualty was then transferred to hospital.