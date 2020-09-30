A PLANNING inspector has upheld a Pembrokeshire County Council decision to refuse permission for excavation work at a countryside location.

Ms Samara Hawthorn had appealed against the refusal of a planning application - partly in retrospect - for excavation at a One Planet Development (OPD) at Bryn yr Blodau, Llanycefn, near Maenclochog.

Part of the hillside had been excavated to create a level plateau. The report stated that it was the appellant's intention for people to stay at the site to observe the OPD operation in return for assistance with work on the land.

The hardstanding would also be used for attending to horses/ponies, car parking spaces for those attending courses and for temporary placing of caravans for workers.

The application was refused by council planners in December last year who said that 'no robust justification' for the retention had been provided and that 'the area of hardstanding continues to facilitate unauthorised residential development in a countryside location'.

Council planners said that there was a lack of information to demonstrate how positive economic, social and environmental impacts would and that the development did not represent justified sustainable development in a countryside location.

The scale, nature, siting and use of the proposal was also not considered to be appropriate for the location.

The application had been submitted by Samara Hawthorn of WellMama CIC who appealed its refusal in July this year. However, the planning inspector upheld the council's decision.

The inspector's report said that the main issue was the effect of the development on the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

"The development has resulted in a functional and physical change to the natural landform," it said.

"Having regard to its formal engineered appearance and its scale, the hard-surfaced area introduces a substantial intrusion of hard built form into the rural setting."

The report added that there was little evidence that supported a viable business need for the hardstanding.

The inspector dismissed the appeal, concluding that the development comprised an 'unjustified, sporadic and isolated form of development that harms the character and appearance of the surrounding area'.