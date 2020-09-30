In light of continuing Covid-19 restrictions, Pembrokeshire County Council's Customer Service Centres are to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

The centres are in Haverfordwest (North Wing, County Hall) and Pembroke Dock (Argyle Street).

Information regarding alternative options for the payment of council bills are detailed below.

The authority recommends customers choose one of these options:

1. Set up a direct debit:

Direct debit is a simple, convenient and safe way of paying bills. You can set up a direct debit to pay your council tax online at pembrokeshire.gov.uk/direct-debit

To set up a Direct Debit for Council Tax over the phone, contact Revenue Services on 01437 764551. Customers will need to be the bill payer and have their bank account details to hand.

2. Pay online:

Paying online is quick, safe and secure and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To pay Council bills online visit: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/pay

As an online payer, customers can check their account balance, view their next payment date and set up payment reminders so they'll never miss a payment.

3. Call the automated telephone payment line:

Call the Council's payment line on 01437 775164. This is an automated service, available 24 hours, seven days a week.

4. Speak to the Council on the Phone:

Call the Contact Centre on 01437 764551 to pay using a credit or debit card. The contact centre is open between 9 am and 5 pm from Monday to Friday.

Customers wishing to pay by cash will need a Post Office payment card if they are unable to pay using the above online or telephone options. These are available for council tax and rent payments and are administered by the Council's Revenues team.

These can be accessed directly as outlined below:

• Customers can contact the council tax team directly by dialling 01437 764551 and pressing option 1 for English; then option 2 in the next menu for revenue enquiries; and finally option 4 in the last menu for Council Tax. They can then speak directly to a member of the Council Tax team to request a Post Office payment card. Alternatively, they can email revenue.services@pembrokeshire.gov.uk to request a payment card.

• Customers can contact the rent team directly by dialling 01437 764551 and pressing option 1 for English; then option 2 in the next menu for revenue enquiries; and finally option 5 in the last menu for Rents. They can then speak directly to a member of the rents team to request a Post Office payment card. Alternatively, they can email rents@pembrokeshire.gov.uk to request a payment card.