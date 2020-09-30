Popular TV GP Dr Hilary Jones will host as local health heroes are honoured in the 2020 Western Telegraph Health and Care Awards.

The challenges of this difficult year shone a light on the important work of our health and care professionals, as they continue to deal with an unprecedented public health situation.

The awards, held in association with Bluestone National Park Resort and BMI Werndale Hospital, will be held digitally on December 5, and nominations are now open.

Dr Hilary Jones, well-known GP, TV presenter, medical broadcaster, author and public speaker has been announced as this year’s compere.

Last year the Care Home of the Year Award was presented to East Park Care Centre, which is based in Jefferyston, and provides long term, holiday and respite care.

This award recognises the contribution of everyone in a care home in providing an excellent service, where staff have gone the extra mile for residents.

An East Park Care Centre spokesman said: “ We were grateful to the families that voted for us. It was great to be appreciated and thought of. It was a privilege to have been nominated and to have received the award.

“This year has been a challenge for all those involved in care and especially considering the Covid 19 situation that has added to the challenge. Many homes have suffered personal losses which has been devastating. It is nice to be recognised for all the hard work that goes into running a care home.”

The local health board has joined the call for nominations, as it praised the efforts of staff during the coronavirus crisis.

Maria Battle, Hywel Dda University Health Board chairman said: “This year has been unprecedented for our health and social care staff and everyone has bravely risen to the challenge of Covid-19 with selfless care, kindness and dedication.

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work our staff carry out every day for our patients and their communities, particularly in these times.

“The work that our teams do makes such a difference to the health and wellbeing of their patients and each and every one of them is deserving of an award.

"I would encourage anyone who would like to say thank you to our local NHS to nominate a team or individual to be recognised in these awards.

“A thank you makes such a difference.”

For more information and to make a nomination visit www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/healthandcareawards