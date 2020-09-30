Parents are urged to be on their guard following reports of a person soliciting inappropriate photos from children on Instagram.
Fishguard’s Ysgol Bro Gwaun has asked parents to monitor their children’s social media activity carefully.
The school put an urgent message to parents on its Facebook page saying that an unidentified person has been contacting children on Instagram and asking for inappropriate pictures.
The school said police are investigating the incidents and in the meantime are asking parents to carefully monitor their children’s social media activity.