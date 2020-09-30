TWO leading classical musicians are lifting spirits and raising money for Theatr Gwaun in a celebration of life, love and music.

Matthew Bale and Lorna Osbon will record 35 daily music tracks to celebrate their new life in Pembrokeshire and 35 years of marriage, with all proceeds going to the theatre.

Tracks will be freely offered with an invitation to subscribe to a Justgiving page, set up specifically to support Theatr Gwaun; www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/theatrgwaun.

Matthew and Lorna's partnership began while studying at the Royal Academy of Music.

Both from Bristol originally, their musical partnership was enhanced when they married in 1985, spending their honeymoon at Cnapan in Newport. They have now relocated to Pembrokeshire.

The pair have been busy freelance musicians for over forty years, working in a wide range of musical styles, including recording for film scores, BBC radio and TV, receiving numerous praise from the critics for their musical performances.

During lockdown earlier this year, Matthew and Lorna celebrated their respective 60th birthdays by sending out a daily recorded track for 60 consecutive days to friends and family. This generated a wonderful response, culminating in over £5,000 raised for charity. The new project hopes to have a similar result.

Matthew and Lorna are long standing Friends of Theatr Gwaun.

"We really love this theatre and always come to performances and screenings as visitors. We know theatres around the UK are struggling to keep their heads above water," they said.

"Theatr Gwaun is such a wonderful community place providing invaluable and creative opportunities. Our venture will hopefully raise awareness and provide some financial support."

The project will be launched on October 5 and will end on Remembrance Day.

A track a day will be emailed to regular theatre goers, Friends of Theatr Gwaun and many others who have expressed an interest.

Although the tracks will be free to receive, listeners can donate to Theatr Gwaun through the Justgiving page.

Pianist and conductor, Matthew, and violinist and teacher, Lorna, are also happy to take musical requests. Val Coleman, one of Theatr Gwaun's dedicated volunteers and a former trustee, will start the ball rolling by selecting the first track. For more information, contact Theatr Gwaun at: www.theatrgwaun.com or call 01348 873421