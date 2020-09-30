THE remainder of the Dragon LNG CoGen chimney stack, which was left standing following a failed demolition, will be taken down this week.
Inspections of the stack have indicated that it is stable and an onsite exclusion zone will remain in place until it is taken down.
In a letter sent to residents of Waterston, it states that the stack will be demolished using remotely operated concrete breakers. No explosives will be used.
Dragon has asked for people to stay away from the site and be considerate to Waterston residents by not blocking any roads.
It is hoped that the work will commence this week and is expected to take up to two days.