MATHRY WI took advantage of new government rules to meet up outside on the village green recently.
The government’s rule of six has been stopped as the country sees a rise in coronavirus cases but groups of up to thirty can meet outside.
Many WI’s within Pembrokeshire have met up safely outside adhering to the government guidelines during recent sunny weather.
Other WI’s have been holding monthly meetings via Zoom over the months and this will continue for the foreseeable future.
Mathry WI met on Mathry Village Green as members all brought their own deckchair and refreshments, all had a lovely afternoon.
Federation Chair Jenny Longland said: “It’s lovely to be able to meet up, Mathry WI is a 103 years old, and they kept meeting during the War, we look forward to when we can all safely meet up together inside again, but until that time we will try our best to meet up outside when the weather allows and many WI’s will continue with their Zoom Meetings”