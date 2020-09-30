The family and friends of a 20-year-old man killed following a collision in Carmarthenshire have said he was “loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him”.

James Beere, known as Pete to loved ones, was involved in a collision on the westbound carriageway of the A40 near the Llangynog junction on Saturday, 26 September.

A statement released on behalf of his family and friends said: “Pete was a much-loved son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend who was a happy, hardworking, well-mannered young man with a bright future ahead of him. He was saving money to go to New Zealand with friends.

“He had lots of lovely friends and was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“People who knew him often said what a nice polite young man he was and what good rapport he had.

“Our family is truly heartbroken by this devastating loss. We will miss him more than words can ever describe.

“We will cherish all the memories we shared and carry him in our hearts forever.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on the A40, when Mr Beere was struck by a VW Transporter while walking in the carriageway at around 9.40pm.

It appears he had left his car, a black Seat, following a single-vehicle collision further along the westbound carriageway shortly before.

If anyone has any information on either or both collisions, or may have been travelling along the A40 at the relevant time, please contact the serious collision investigation unit, quoting reference DPP-20200926-339.

This can be done online: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, by phone on 101 or by text: If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.