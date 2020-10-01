POLICE have confirmed they are investigating after reports that several children in north Pembrokeshire have been sent 'adult material' via social media.

As the Western Telegraph reported yesterday (Wednesday), Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Fishguard put an urgent message to parents on its Facebook page asking that parents monitor their children's social media activity carefully.

The school said that an Instagram user had been contacting children via the social media platform and asking for inappropriate pictures.

Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that officers are investigating and all victims are being supported as enquiries are underway.

A police spokesperson said that 'adult material' had been sent to several children.

"Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating following reports of unsolicited adult material having been received by several north Pembrokeshire children via social media," she said. "All victims are being supported, and enquiries are underway.

"We would urge parents and guardians to monitor children while they are using social media apps or browsing the internet, and make sure they feel able to speak up if something doesn't feel right.

"If you are concerned about something you or your child have seen or been sent, you can report it by emailing contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or calling 101.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired you can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908."

Police recommended the following websites as useful to parents:

For free advice about staying safe online and how to have open conversations with children and young people, visit https://schoolbeat.cymru/en/parents/know-what-could-affect-your-child/internet-safety/what-can-you-do

or https://www.childline.org.uk/toolbox/buddy-zone/?in_type=under12service

Activities for all ages are also available at https://schoolbeat.cymru/en/pupils.