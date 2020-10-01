A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage at the Penally training camp.
Police and ambulances services attended the camp, which is currently being used to house asylum seekers, late last night (Wednesday, September 30).
The 29-year-old man arrested by police was taken to Withybush Hospital needing medical attention.
No details have been released about what medical attention the man needed.
A police spokesperson said: "Police were called to Penally Asylum Accommodation Centre shortly after 10.30pm yesterday (Wednesday).
"Local officers attended and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage and remains in police custody.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called last night, September 30, at approximately 10.40pm to reports of a patient needing medical attention at Penally Camp.
"We responded with one emergency ambulance and one person was transported to Withybush Hospital.”
It is unclear at this time if the man who was arrested is local or from the asylum centre.
