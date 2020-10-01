Heavy rain is expected to batter Pembrokeshire this weekend, the Met Office has said.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place for Pembrokeshire and most of the UK from 3am on Saturday, October 3, until 6pm on Sunday, October 4.

The heavy rain is likely to bring flooding and disruption to travel in with up to 100-125 mm of rainfall in some areas of Wales.

In a statement, the Met Office said: "Heavy rain will push north and west across the UK, clearing from much of southeast England by Saturday afternoon.

"However, it is expected to remain heavy and persistent throughout Saturday and into mid-Sunday across eastern Scotland, the far northeast of England, much of Wales, and southwest England.

"This is likely to bring flooding and some disruption to travel.

"Many places will see 25-50 mm of rainfall, with totals of 100-125 mm expected over the high ground of eastern Scotland, and perhaps parts of Wales and southwest England.

"The unusual wind direction associated with the rainfall will mean that the peak rainfall totals are likely to occur in some areas that are usually well sheltered and direr during unsettled spells of weather.

"During Sunday the rain will turn more showery in nature and become significantly less widespread."

Advice on protecting your home from flooding is available from the Met Office here.