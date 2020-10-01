POLICE are appealing for help following the alleged theft of seven ewes from a field near Thornton.
PCSO Jude Parr from the Pembrokeshire Rural Crime team is investigating the alleged theft of seven Suffolk/Dorset Horn Ewes, missing from their field in the Robeston West area.
The owner of the ewes reported them as missing between September 24 and September 25 and is concerned for their welfare.
The ewes’ ear tag herd number is 746601.
“This is not a common type of theft in Pembrokeshire and it is thankfully very rare, and generally sheep turn up in neighbouring fields and land having strayed; however, all local enquiries conducted have been negative so far,” said PCSO Parr.
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles in this area lately, or has any information on this matter is asked to contact PCSO 8015 Jude Parr on 101.