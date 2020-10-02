THE Dragon LNG Cogen chimney stack, which failed to fall during a planned demolition last month, has now been brought down.
The planned controlled demolition of the CoGen chimney stack at the Dragon LNG plant in Waterston, Milford Haven, didn't go quite to plan on September 20.
Pictures: Martin Cavaney
A statement issued by the company said: "Dragon LNG regrets that during the planned demolition of the Cogen chimney stack today, there was an impartial collapse leaving the chimney standing.
"Due to the strict safety procedures in place, prior to the planned demolition, there is no danger to our team, other site occupants, or the community.
"We are currently working through the contingency plans with our specialist contractor to ensure the safe removal of the remaining structure.
"The exclusion zone around the area has been maintained.
"The stack is currently being inspected by safety officials."
Since then, the stack was safely brough to the ground yesterday afternoon, October 1.
A spokesman for Dragon LNG said: “We can confirm that following the incomplete demolition of the Cogen chimney stack on Sunday, September 20, the stack has been safely demolished today, October 1, at 2.12pm “We are working closely with our specialist contractor on the post demolition clean-up operation and will be deploying road sweepers and pressure washers to ensure the surrounding areas are cleaned if required.
“We would like to thank the residents of Waterston and the surrounding areas for their continued support.”
