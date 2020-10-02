Pembrokeshire County Council’s six Waste and Recycling Centres move to their winter opening hours next week.

From Monday (October 5) each of the Waste and Recycling Centres (WRCs) will be closed for two days a week.

Reduced opening hours are also in place at some sites and the booking system has been updated to reflect these changes.

See the winter opening hours here.

Customers wishing to visit the WRCs are reminded that the booking system, restrictions and user guidelines remain in place and bookings are essential.

The WRCs cannot be accessed without a pre-booked slot.

More than 92,000 slots have been booked for the WRCs since the introduction of the purpose-built appointment only system in May, with over 90 per cent of bookings made online.

The booking system was put in place to ensure the facilities remained safe for customers and staff, including social distancing measures, as the WRCs re-opened after lockdown.

The booking form and further information on visiting the WRCs can be found online at: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-bookings

Cllr Cris Tomos, cabinet member for environment, said: “I’d like to thank our staff for their hard work to build the booking system from scratch, get it up and running and then safely oversee more than 90,000 visits to the WRCs over the last four months – a truly remarkable effort.

“Feedback on the new system has been positive and I would like to thank the users for adapting to this change during these unprecedented times.

“Please remember that the booking system remains in place and an appointment is needed to attend our WRCs.

“The form online has been automatically updated with the winter opening hours so booking online remains the easiest way to get your appointment.”

A list of frequently asked questions about visiting WRCs is available at: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-guidance/waste-and-recycling-centres-re-open