THE National Park has decided its first nomination to the new tourism board set up with the council, third sector and local businesses.
At its meeting on Wednesday (September 30) members of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority nominated Di Clements, county councillor for Martletwy, as the first to take on the new role as Visit Pembrokeshire representative.
A report to the meeting states that the member will be come a director of Visit Pembrokeshire and will need to the “requirements and responsibilities of a company director".
There is no remuneration for the role.
Pembrokeshire County Council will also nominate a board member, along with a PLANED and Pembrokeshire Tourism, but the majority of board members will be from the tourism trade and will oversee the destination management plan 2020 – 2025.
The new body is set to be launched in November, with a shadow board currently finalising the details of the appointment of a new chief executive, the recruitment process having included the National Park, said its chief executive Tegryn Jones on Wednesday.
Cllr Michael Williams highlighted the importance of “calculating the cost of tourism to communities,” as well as the massive benefits it brought to the area.
Cllr Clements, who was nominated by Cllr Phil Baker, said she was “very honoured” and recognised the wealth of experience in the sector of other members and asked for their input wherever possible.