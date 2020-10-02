TRIBUTES have been paid to the record-breaking racer Zef Eisenberg who died attempting a British Land Speed record on Thursday, October 1.
On numerous occasions Zef visited Pendine Sands in Carmarthenshire to tackle several world record attempts.
In April 2019 he set a new benchmark for the Flying Mile with a two-way average of 182.40mph, beating the record set by actor Idris Elba in 2015 who achieved 180.361mph.
On learning of the news of his death, Pendine Sands Bed and Breakfast said on Facebook: “In shock, terrible news, such a lovely man.”
Zef had been attempting the land speed record at Elvington Airfield, a former RAF base near York, on Thursday, October 1, when the accident happened.
North Yorkshire Police said they were called to reports of a ‘serious collision’ at the Airfield shortly after 4:30pm.
A spokesperson said: “The incident occurred during a British Land Speed record attempt and the driver, 47-year-old Zef Eisenberg tragically died at the scene. Officers attended with the ambulance service and an investigation is ongoing.
“Please respect the family’s privacy at this time.”
In a statement, Motorsport UK added: “We are deeply saddened to announce that a fatal accident occurred this afternoon at Elvington Airfield during a British Land Speed Record attempt.
“Motorsport UK, together with the event organiser and the local police, has begun a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
“Further information will be provided once the initial findings of the investigation are available.
“Our thoughts are with the driver’s family, who have been informed, the organisers of the event, and other members of the motorsport community present.”