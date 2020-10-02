A TENBY pub has placed itself in quarantine from today, October 2, after a member of staff has been confirmed to have Covid-19 symptoms.
Tudor Square-based Tenby House said: “Even with all our stringent safety measures in place it is unfortunate that we have had a confirmed case of Covid-19 within our team.
“Our staff and our customers' safety is our utmost priority, so we have decided to place the pub itself under quarantine.
“As we have found no official guidance, we have decided to close for the length of time that the government recommends for any individuals coming into close contact with a person that has tested positive - we have closed from today for 14 days.
“Although not all staff have been asked to self-isolate by the government's track and trace scheme, we have requested that our staff members do this in good faith to help reduce the spread and transmission of coronavirus. This is both to ensure that no-one else in the workforce becomes ill and also to ensure the public's safety.
“We hope you will understand our decision and that we will have the opportunity to welcome you back soon to Tenby House.”
