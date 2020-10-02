A MEMBER of the Welsh Parliament has called on Openreach to help improve broadband access for rural communities in Pembrokeshire.
Paul Davies MS recently met with the company to discuss their operations and their plans to improve services across the county.
The virtual meeting covered a range of different issues including connectivity issues, the need for better infrastructure and a commitment to tackle issues in more rural parts of the County.
Mr Davies said: “I was pleased to meet with the Openreach team to discuss their work and how they can better support communities across Pembrokeshire.
“Broadband services have long been an issue in some parts of the County and many residents continue to be frustrated at the substandard service they receive.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has meant that more and more of us are working from home and so it’s even more important that people have access to adequate broadband provision not just to work but to access essential goods and services.
“It’s quite clear that more needs to be done to support communities in more rural areas and I hope Openreach will take that onboard as they plan the next stage of their work across Pembrokeshire.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment