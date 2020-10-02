SPECIALLY developed Lego bricks are set to help teach braille to Pembrokeshire pupils with severe visual impairment.
The bricks are the result of a collaboration between the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and the Lego company.
They will be available to pupils who access their education using Unified English Braille and who are supported by Pembrokeshire County Council’s Specialist Visual Impairment Service.
The set of approximately 300 bricks will help the pupils to develop effective tactile skills and learn the Braille code inclusively.
The toolkits are not on general sale, but five sets have been ordered to support pupils in the county.
Councillor Guy Woodham, the County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Lifelong Learning, said: “This is a fantastic and fun way for our pupils with visual impairments to learn through play and I wish them many hours of enjoyment while they improve their skills in using braille.”
RNIB Director of Services, David Clarke, added: “We are delighted to bring the Lego braille brick toolkits to classrooms to help children learn how to read and write braille in a fun and engaging way.
“Braille is an important tool and these inclusive toolkits will make a real difference to children with vision impairment, allowing them to play and interact with their sighted classmates.”