THIS year’s Christmas Together event has been cancelled due to on-going concerns about coronavirus.

The committee said they were ‘extremely disappointed’ to announce the decision but said they had no real alternative.

Given on-going concern around controlling the spread of coronavirus, current social distancing requirements and an increasing risk of local lockdowns and further restrictive measures being introduced, the Committee have sadly concluded that it would not be safe, or feasible, given the logistical requirements involved, to hold the event this year.

Cllr Guy Woodham, the founder and current Chair of Christmas Together stated: “It is a huge personal disappointment to me that after eight years of delivering such a successful event for those who would otherwise be on their own on Christmas Day, we have had no real alternative other than to cancel this year’s event.

“We have considered alternative arrangements but unfortunately, given the very purpose of Christmas Together is to bring people together, we have not been able to identify a way to do so without unfairly excluding a large number of individuals or putting a number of vulnerable people in a potentially unsafe environment.

“It would have meant so much to have found a way to hold the event but of upmost importance is that we keep everyone as safe as possible during these very challenging and unprecedented times.

“There is a certain unfortunate irony, that at a time when there are likely to be more individuals than ever suffering from social isolation that we find ourselves unable to bring them the joy of Christmas Together.”

He added that he would now write to everyone wo attended last year to let them know the decision and said he hoped that they would be able to hold Christmas Together once again on December 25, 2021.