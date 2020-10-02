A TENBY restaurateur, who launched a desperate appeal for the return of a wooden duck wearing a chef's outfit that went missing from outside his premises on Saturday, has been reunited with it.
CCTV footage previously issued showed a woman, accompanied by a man, picking up the duck from the entrance to On George's in St George's Street.
Owner Doug Waters, spitting feathers at the loss of his little wooden friend, was given the duck by friends to mark the opening of his new restaurant and bar only a few weeks ago.
Doug had threatened to call the ‘Old Bill,’ but issued an appeal on social media for the return the – as yet unnamed – little duck.
Appealing on Facebook on Sunday, he said: "If anyone knows these people or sees them walking around town over the next few days, please ask for MY wooden duck ornament that the woman stole from outside On George's yesterday.
"This was a handmade gift for the opening of the restaurant ....... I’m gutted it’s been pinched and I would very much like to get it back rather than contact the police."
Since Doug was reunited with the duck, complete with a letter of apology from the would-be ducknapper, he has posted pictures of the adorable addition to On George's.
