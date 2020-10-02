PEMBROKESHIRE County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has said that the fight against coronavirus is ‘far from over’.

Cllr Simpson issued his 75th message since the beginning of the outbreak and added that everyone has a ‘personal responsibility’ to obey the rules.

He said: “This is my 75th message since they began on 9th March. Back then I didn’t for a moment think that, almost seven months later, they would still be published.

“The bitter truth is that with 16 areas of Wales now in local lockdown the fight against the coronavirus is far from over.

“To date Pembrokeshire has escaped the reintroduction of restrictions now affecting 2.3 million of the Welsh population and hopefully we will continue to do so.

“But that will only happen if we stay vigilant, obey the social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings in enclosed public areas as instructed.

“We all have a personal responsibility to obey these simple rules.

“Remember, Governments can only do so much and it is incumbent on all of us to follow the advice given and play our part to combat the rise in coronavirus cases.

“It is hard, I know that. But if we stay united, one day this will all be behind us. Please stay strong.

“I am pleased to report that figures published earlier today by the Welsh Government show that our schools have the highest attendance in Wales since the start of the new academic year last month.

“The statistics show that during September, Pembrokeshire’s average daily school attendance was 90.4 per cent – the highest of all Wales’s 22 local authority areas. The Welsh average was 81.1 per cent.

“My congratulations to pupils - and their families - teaching staff and the Council’s education staff who have made those figures possible.

“Inevitably, today has also seen our first confirmed case of coronavirus in a school setting in Pembrokeshire, details of which can be found in a press release below.

“We have been expecting this - other Welsh local authorities have been dealing with similar scenarios - and a series of well-rehearsed procedures have been put in place.”