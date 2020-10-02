A man arrested on suspicion of arson at the Penally asylum centre has been dealt with by 'adult community resolution' and no further charges will be brought.
The 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, September 30, on suspicion of arson and criminal damage.
He was also taken to Withybush Hospital requiring medical attention.
A police spokesperson said today (Friday, October 2): "The man arrested has been dealt with by way of an adult community resolution (ACR), a form of restorative justice."
A police spokesperson added that the community resolution was for the criminal damage.
The Association of Chief Police Officers guidance says community resolution provides an opportunity for the police to deal with appropriate low level offences and offenders without recourse to formal criminal justice sanctions.
"This could include a simple apology, an offer of compensation or a promise to clear up any graffiti or criminal damage."
They are used to deal with "lower level crime" were remorse has been expressed and the victim does not wish for the police to take formal action.
