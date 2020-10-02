County Hall in Haverfordwest will be illuminated in purple from tonight (Friday, October 2) and over the weekend to mark the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Tracey Bradbury, whose daughter Natasha was tragically murdered by her partner in February 2016 thanked the council for helping to raise awareness.
She said: "Thank you Pembrokeshire County Council for lighting County Hall in purple and thanks to everyone who turned up.
"I have made purple ribbons for donations for domestic violence awareness, this is a heart breaking cause for me since losing Natasha.
"We have always done something to raise awareness as this is an issue that is not spoken about enough and more awareness is needed.
"There is no help for people who are going through it or who have been there so I think more needs doing - I will do something every October."
If you are concerned that you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse help can here.