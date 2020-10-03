PEMBROKESHIRE’s Roads Policing Unit (RPU) made 22 arrests relating to drink or drug driving offences on the county’s roads in the month of September.
The RPU released the figures on its Twitter page and added that they had now made 210 drink or drug drive arrests so far this year.
Other results included seizing 31 grams of cocaine and seizing almost £4500 under the proceeds of crime act.
Officers also arrest a person on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and seized 91 diazepam tablets.
An arrest was also made for money laundering and another for dangerous driving.
Police also dealt with 18 uninsured or untaxed vehicles last month.
The RPU also posted that October is tyre safety month and reminded drivers to check the pressure, condition and tread depth of their tyres.