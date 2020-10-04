Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Autumn is the perfect time to hibernate at home — think cosy throws, hot mugs of tea, and Netflix playing endlessly on the TV. Of course this year, most of us will be spending even more time at home than usual thanks to a certain pandemic. There has never been a better time to spruce things up around the house.

Argos’ sale on selected homeware is on from now until October 6. With selected home furnishings, kitchenware, bathroom items, and adorable autumnal decor items going for 25% off their regular price. We’ve selected a few of the best deals from the sale so that you can give your home the ultimate autumn refresh.

1. Try this customer favourite Scoville Sauté Pan

Credit: Argos

Customers are raving about this perfectly sized Scoville pan thanks to its sleek, modern design and its versatility. With its high-quality non-stick material, it’s the perfect addition to any kitchen.

Get the Scoville 26cm Sauté Pan for only £15, down from £20.

2. Grab the chic Habitat Alto Kitchen Bin

Credit: Argos

It’s easy to see why customers are loving this retro cream coloured bin from Habitat. With its shabby chic design, this is the perfect stylish bin to give your kitchen that English cottage look.

Get the Habitat 52 Litre Kitchen Bin in Cream for £37.50, down from £50.

3. Don’t miss the Slumberdown Extra Warm 15 Tog Duvet

Credit: Argos

This ultra-warm duvet is the perfect addition to your bedroom as the nights start to get colder. With a five-star customer rating along with its 15 tog rating, this fluffy, soft duvet promises to keep you extra warm all autumn and winter long.

Get the Slumberdown Extra Warm 15 Tog Duvet for £16.50, down from £22.

4. Check out this stunning Habitat Handwoven Rug

Credit: Argos

Give your floors a serious upgrade with this gorgeous Habitat handwoven run in a modern, geometric blue and mustard design. With this tufted, textured rug, you’ll create that coveted boho look in no time.

Get the Habitat Home Handwoven Wool Blend Rug - 120x160cm - Mustard for £41.25, down from £55.

5. Give your bedside table an upgrade with this pair of sleek Argos Touch Table Lamps

Credit: Argos

These ultra-sleek, modernist chrome touch lamps turn on with a simple touch of your hand — that’s right, no more grasping for the switch in the middle of the night! With their minimalist, simple design, these will fit perfectly into any room in the house.

Get the Argos Home Pair of Touch Table Lamps - Flint Grey and Chrome for £11.25, down from £15.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.