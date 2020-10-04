There has now been a total of 1,655 cases of coronavirus reported in the Hywel Dda Health Board area.

During the last 24 hours there have been four new cases in Carmarthenshire, which now has a total of 1,162, none in Pembrokeshire which remains on 370, and one in Ceredigion which now has 123 reported cases according to Public Health Wales data.

Across Wales there have been 25,229 cases reported, 432 of which were in the last 24 hours, however, some test results have been delayed.

Dr Giri Shankar Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "We remind people living in areas of Wales where there are currently no restrictions in place to remember, at all times, the importance of adhering to the regulations to prevent further local restrictions.

“The new restrictions mean that people living in the affected areas will not be allowed to enter or leave their local authority area without a reasonable excuse.

“Pubs, restaurants and other licensed premises must stop selling alcohol at 10pm, and offer table service only. Off licenses, including supermarkets and other retail outlets, must also stop selling alcohol at 10pm.

“People who can work from home must do so. Those who cannot reasonably work from home can continue to travel to a place of work, whether that is within or outside the areas affected by local restrictions.

“Details of these rules for each local authority area can be found on the Welsh Government website.

“We are also seeing an increase in the number of people who are seriously ill and have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

“We are concerned that much of the good work conducted over the past few months is at risk of going to waste. If the situation continues to worsen, we may find ourselves at the same levels of infection that we experienced earlier this year in March and April, and with that comes the potential for more extended restrictions to be imposed nationally.

“Approximately 2,000 test results (which will include both positive and negative results) from the UK Department of Health and Social Care’s Lighthouse labs have been delayed. This means that today’s test numbers will be an underestimate of the true picture of coronavirus in Wales. This is beyond our control, and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. The number of tests will in likelihood increase disproportionately over the coming days as the backlog of test results are incorporated into our reporting.”

“The symptoms of Covid-19 are a new, continuous cough, a fever and a change in taste or smell (anosmia), but as these can be preceded by more minor symptoms, so the IMT is encouraging people with any flu-like symptoms, or that are feeling generally unwell, to book themselves in for a test.

“As well as observing the current and new restrictions coming into place, I would also urge people to download the new NHS app which launched last week.

“The app forms a central part of the NHS Wales Test Trace Protect programme. We would encourage as many people to download and use the app as possible, to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The app also informs users of the current risk level in their postcode district.

“The ‘rule of six’ means that only six people from the same extended household can meet indoors. This applies throughout Wales, although there are additional measures in place in the areas affected by local restrictions.

“In addition, the Welsh Government has announced strengthened regulations and support for employees and employers who are required to self-isolate.

“Coronavirus has not gone away. It remains the responsibility of everyone to help prevent the spread of this virus to protect older and vulnerable family members and friends. They should do this by self-isolating when asked to do so, staying two metres away from others, and by washing hands regularly.

“Public Health Wales is urging all eligible people in Wales to have their free flu vaccine as NHS Wales begins its largest ever national flu vaccine programme."

Dr Shankar added:

“If you or a member of your household develop symptoms of cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must book a test promptly to help control the spread of infection.

“You and your household must self-isolate while waiting for the result of your test. If you test positive for Covid-19 should continue to self-isolate for 10 days. Other household members, including those who do not have any symptoms, must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days.

“We urge you to only get a test if you have one of these symptoms, unless otherwise professionally advised (for example those regularly tested by their employer).”

“Getting a coronavirus test is free. Visit www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or call the free number 119.

“Information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or via the NHS 111 Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait