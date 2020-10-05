MILFORD Haven School staff recently held a coffee morning for Macmillan which raised just under £250 for the charity.
In previous years, the community were invited to the school to join in with the fundraising efforts.
However, that was not possible this year and the staff at the school decided to come up with another way to show their support for Macmillan.
They came up with the idea of treat boxes for all the staff members and sixth formers helped them get delivered.
The school also thanked Upper Crust, on Charles Street, for their help in supplying cake boxes after the school’s order had not turned up.
A spokesperson for the school said: “Although it wasn't a large-scale event as in previous years, we continued the tradition of supporting the Macmillan coffee morning - but Covid style for 2020. We have raised just under £250 for Macmillan, and as always are so proud of our school community for all they do to support a variety of charities.
“A special thank you to Ms Sizer for baking her heart out this week, Katie and Maureen who we could not have done this without, and the wonderful 6th form helpers that packed and delivered each order."