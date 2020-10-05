A PEMBROKESHIRE community has held a traditional celebration with a difference - a drive-in harvest festival outside a chapel.

This took place yesterday (Sunday) afternoon, and saw the car park of Molleston Chapel, near Templeton, full to Covid-complying capacity.

Leading the service up front from the chapel entrance was the Rev Shirley Murphy, the assistant curate of St John's Church, Templeton.

Hymns were played through cds, and there was the usual collection for the Narberth food banks with people staying inside their vehicles to follow social distancing guidelines.

Rev Shirley said she came up with the idea when thinking about doing services 'out of the box' in the current unprecedented times.

She said:

"I wanted to do a harvest service with a difference, as I know how important harvest is for people around here, as most of them are famers and come from farming communities themselves.

"So when I told them I was thinking about it, the congregation members from all the three churches - Molleston Baptist Church, United Reformed Church, and St John's Church, Templeton were very welcoming of the idea, supportive and very enthusiastic.

"We knew we had to stick to Covid regulations, so we had to decide how many numbers we could have from each congregation and then asked people who would be interested and that it was on a first come, first served basis.

"Everyone absolutely loved the service and thanked me and asked whether I would think about doing something different for Christmas.

She added:

Because we cannot sing in churches it takes a lot of joy out of our worship, Being together and giving thanks for the land, harvest and seasons of life, gives us a message of hope that seasons will come and go."

"The harvest drive-through service was a huge success and we are very grateful to the Molleston Chapel for opening up their car park for us to have this service.

"We were very happy that we were able to give thanks for the harvest and to all local farmers who have continued working during the pandemic."