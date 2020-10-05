Supermarket chain Tesco have revealed a number of changes in stores across the UK to keep staff and shoppers safe as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

We've put together a round-up of the new things you can expect to see in Tesco supermarkets.

New 'Aldi-inspired' traffic light system to be rolled out

Several months after Aldi rolled out its 'red and green' traffic light system, Tesco will be doing the same in larger stores.

Tesco also confirmed that larger stores will now have staff based at the entrances to help everyone follow the safety measures and answer any questions shoppers have.

No need to panic buy'

In an email to shoppers, Jason Tarry, the CEO of Tesco UK & Ireland, also urged people not to panic buy and asked store visitors to follow the legal guidance on wearing a face covering.

He also said the number of home delivery and Click+Collect slots has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic.

Opening hours

To help safely manage the flow in and out for customers, the company have also extended their opening hours in many of its branches.

However, most supermarkets will remain closed overnight.

To find the latest opening hours for your local store, visit Tesco's store locator.

Face coverings in Tesco stores

Tesco's CEO added: "When you visit our stores, please follow the legal guidance on wearing a face covering.

"If you forget to bring one, we have packs available to buy at the front of our stores, which you can open immediately and pay for with your shopping later.

"As a reminder, the police are able to issue fines for not wearing a face covering, unless you are exempt."

Hand sanitiser and cleaning stations

These are still available in Tesco stores across the country.

The supermarket has said it will continue to have social distancing guidelines and signage in place.

What have the British Retail Consortium said?

Andrew Opie, Director of Food and Sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: "Retailers have done an excellent job in ensuring customers have access to food and necessities throughout this pandemic.

"Since March, retail businesses have strengthened their supply chains as well as investing hundreds of millions to make stores safe and secure for customers; this includes perspex screens, social distancing measures and additional hygiene measures. As such, retail remains a safe space for consumers, even under future lockdowns.

"Supply chains are stronger than ever before and we do not anticipate any issues in the availability of food or other goods under a future lockdown.

"Nonetheless, we urge consumers to be considerate of others and shop as they normally would."