A FANTASTIC opportunity to experience working with arts charity, Span Arts on its online programme this autumn is now open to young people aged 25 and under.
"Young people are facing an uncertain future," said volunteer manager Siobhan Ashe.
"We want to offer them the chance to gain experience at Span which could help their future job prospects.
"Span Arts has a busy and diverse arts programme online this autumn, so there is a lot for young people to get involved with."
Span is offering a variety of placements, which include assisting the director of an online livestreamed theatre production of Dracula in November.
There is also the chance to be mentored in a creative writing project with a professional playwright during its free Writing from Personal Experience course.
The charity is also looking for someone to assist Span's volunteer manager and learn organisational and people skills.
These opportunities are part of a two year Create and Connect project, funded by Pembrokeshire County Council's Enhancing Pembrokeshire grant.
For more information on the placement opportunities, and to express your interest, contact Siobhan@span-arts.org.uk. Or phone Span Arts on 01834 869323. There are limited spaces, so it is advised to get in touch soon.