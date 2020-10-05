A PROLIFIC mask-maker has raised over £650 for three good causes.
Diane Jones of Saundersfoot got sewing at the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown to make face protectors, which she donated to care homes, district nurses and vulnerable and elderly residents in Saundersfoot and other parts of Pembrokeshire.
More recently, she has turned her talents to making three-layer, washable face masks in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance charity, the RNLI and Cardiff’s City Hospice.
Conscious of hygiene regulations, Diane makes the masks available from through the colourful display on the wall or in a basket outside her home in Wogan Terrace (weather permitting) or from Ocean Hair hairdressers in Brewery Terrace.
Diane’s daughter, Toni Evans, said: “I’m so proud of my mum.
“She is always doing things for other people - she is a real unsung hero in these strange times.”
Diane has thanked Little & Large Lite Bites and Ocean Hair for their support and Diana Rogers who has donated lots of fabric.