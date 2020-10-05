Transport for Wales fflecsi bus service has launched in Pembrokeshire

in partnership with Pembrokeshire Voluntary Transport (PVT) and Pembrokeshire County Council.

Fflecsi is a semi-scheduled demand responsive bus service, that has a fixed start and end destination, but is flexible and can adjust its route to pick-up and drop-off passengers anywhere within that fflecsi zone.

Rather than wait at a bus stop for a bus to turn up, passengers can book a journey in advance using a new app, the fflecsi website or by calling 0300 234 0300.

Passengers will then be informed where to catch the bus and at what time it will be arriving – the pick-up point will be near the location of the passenger.

The Pembrokeshire fflecsi service will be operating on the St Davids Peninsula.

Margaret Vickery, PVT chairperson said of the new service:

"PVT is delighted to be working with Transport For Wales in a new fflecsi service operating in the St David's Peninsula.

"Friendly drivers alongside comfy seating with stunning views of our countryside as passengers travel in brand new buses. We are at the early stages of this service and look forward to it shaping up to meet local needs."

Cllr Phil Baker, cabinet member for infrastructure for Pembrokeshire County Council added:

"This is a very exciting initiative and I am pleased that we have been able to obtain funding to undertake this pilot project in Pembrokeshire. I am delighted that we have been able to use the knowledge and experience of the community transport sector in Pembrokeshire to drive this service forward.

There are a number of communities which have never had access to a public bus service but now they will."

To find out more, including details of the services and how to book, visit: https://www.fflecsi.wales/locations/pembrokeshire/.