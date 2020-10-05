A SCHOOL visit to St Davids Cathedral Library turned up a historical treasure for pupils at Ysgol Dyffryn Taf School in Whitland.

A pre-lockdown trip to the cathedral for the Turbulent Tudors programme, run by the Cathedral's Education Department, included a visit to the cathedral library which houses rare books from the 16th century onwards.

Pupils brought with them, in a Lidl carrier bag, a large old book in Welsh that had been found in the school.

It was immediately recognised by the cathedral library team as an original of the 1620 bible in Welsh produced by Bishop Parry, which is celebrating its 400th anniversary this year. It was in surprisingly good condition.

"It is always exciting to go on a school visit to the cathedral" said Rosie Davies, teacher in Dyffryn Taf School's humanities faculty. "But to learn we had an important 400-year-old part of Welsh history in the school, was an unforgettable part of this school trip."

A video of the visit, made by students at the school, is one of a series of virtual events being held by St Davids Cathedral Library during UK Libraries Week which runs from October 5 to 10.

The video entitled Beibl HendyGwyn was released on Monday, October 5 on the St Davids Cathedral YouTube Channel at:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCncOKz_Y5XSh4CO9aR6qEnQ/videos

Other digital and virtual events being held during Libraries Week.

During the week, the programme looks at how key books in the unique collection resonate with our situation today in various ways.

There will be an examination of similarities between the current coronavirus pandemic and a medical book from the 18th century; using a legal work from 1505 to look at developments in church law in the 500 years since then; a comparison of some key parts of the cathedral building with the dilapidated state it was in when an important book was written in 1856 as part of a campaign to save the cathedral.

The programme is available on the cathedral library website at https://www.stdavidscathedral.org.uk/discover/library.

"New technology enables us to share the treasures in our unique cathedral library with a much wider audience around the country, and potentially around the world", said the Dean of St Davids Cathedral, The Very Rev'd Dr Sarah Rowland Jones.

"We invite anyone else who thinks they may have one of the original 1620 Esgob Parry Bibles to use the resources of our cathedral library to find out more. We are very proud of this place of learning within our place of worship."

Visits to the cathedral library can be arranged when current pandemic restrictions are over by email requests to Library@StDavidsCathedral.org.uk.