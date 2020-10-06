The latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Thursday, October 8, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
Aldi
This week, Aldi are selling products for pets, home security and garden equipment as part of their Specialbuys set of deals.
These include:
A Extra Large Dog Bed will go on sale for £19.99 each.
An Indoor Wireless Security Camera will be available for £39.99 each.
Plus, a Bird Box 3-In-1 Bird Feeder for £7.99 each.
The full list of products can be found on Aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of products, including household and laundry, indoor and outoor plants, plus Halloween costumes and decorations.
These include:
An Azalea plant for £2.99 each.
A Melinera LED Light Projector with Halloween & Christmas Patterns for £9.99 each.
Plus, a Minky Wing Heated Clothes Airer will return to the shelves for £39.99 each.
For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.
Comments are closed on this article.