Sky have introduced an 'exciting' new TV feature for customers - however not everyone will be able to use it.

We've put together all the details on the new addition for viewers - including who can access it.

What is the new feature for Sky TV customers?

Viewers will now be able to challenge themselves to hundreds of Cardio, Strength and Rebalance classes or pick a training plan with Europe’s leading fitness app, which has been made available on a TV for the very first time.

Whether viewers want to work up a sweat with Hiit, give strength conditioning or combat training a go, or relax with yoga, pilates or breathwork, fitness experience app Fiit will help to train smarter and harder – all from the TV.

Which Sky customers will be able to use the new app?

However, only those who have a Sky Q or a Sky Q mini box will be able to use the fitness app.

What does the fitness app include?

Those with Sky Q will be able to take part in more than 600 on-demand classes, which have been created and led by Fiit’s 35 industry-leading trainers, including Adrienne Herbert, Cat Meffan, Corinne Naomi, Gede Foster, Gus Vaz Tostes and more. Viewers will be able to pick a class by studio – Cardio, Strength and Rebalance – or by trainer.

Coming soon, the app will also allow viewers to be able to sign up to Fiit’s range of 2, 4 or 6-week training plans, which can be tailored to a certain level, whether they are just starting a fitness journey, or taking it up a notch.

In the coming months, Fiit Club will be live on Sky Q, so people will be able to train with friends in group classes, and compete in a live leader board.

Sky Q customers will also be able to connect your tracking device to their account (via their phone) so they can monitor heart rate stats on screen when using Fiit on Sky Q.

What have bosses at Sky said?

Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky said: “With Fiit on Sky Q, we’re making it easier for people to enjoy their fitness journey at home.

"This is just the first fitness experience to come to the platform, reflecting how important Sky Q is to home life.

"TV is now about much more than our favourite show or movie, it’s how we listen to music, it’s about education, gaming, health and wellbeing and much more, and Sky Q continues to bring you more of what you love in one place in a way that’s easy and simple."

What has the boss at Fiit said about the launch?

Fiit CEO Daniel Shellard says: “Fiit is delighted to join forces with Sky Q to become their first-ever fitness streaming partner.

"We are dedicated to making fitness accessible to everybody and this latest launch will let Sky Q customers easily access our unmatched interactive fitness content through their Sky Q box.

"Streaming our category-leading workouts direct to their TVs. Driven by interactive experiences and consumers constantly evolving fitness habits, it’s predicted that the fitness streaming market will grow exponentially over the coming year, with predicted audience sizes comparable to that of entertainment streaming.

"Fiit is thrilled to be at the forefront of this trend with Sky Q, sitting on the platform alongside global giants Netflix and Spotify."

24 free classes are available to all Sky Q customers, while Sky VIP customers can try the full Fiit experience for free for 30-days.

What other apps are on the Sky Q box?

Fiit joins a range of other brilliant apps on the Sky Q box, all in one place, including, Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube Kids, ROXi, Highbrow, Playworks and many more.