Six cases of the coronavirus were reported across the Hywel Dda Health Board area yesterday, a drop of 30 from the day before.

Figures released by Public Health Wales show four cases were recorded in Carmarthenshire and one each in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.

The total number of reported cases in the Hywel Dda Health board area has now reached 1,697 - 1,186 in Carmarthenshire, 380 in Pembrokeshire and 131 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 425 cases were reported to PHW from 10,204 tests. The total number of cases reported across the country stands at 26,872.

No deaths due to virus were recorded in Hywel Dda yesterday, however, 10 deaths were across Wales. To date, 1,640 people have died of the virus across the country.

Dr Giri Shankar Incident Director for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "Local restrictions are now in place in Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan, and Wrexham local authority areas, and in Llanelli.

"People who live in these areas must abide by these restrictions to protect themselves, their families, friends, older and vulnerable people, and keep Wales safe. For more information about restrictions in your area, visit the Welsh Government website.

"It is vital that people in every part of Wales stick to social distancing guidelines – that's staying two metres away from others, and washing hands regularly. They must also self-isolate immediately when asked to do so.

"Helpful advice and support is available via the NHS Covid-19 app. As well as providing alerts if you have been in contact with someone with Coronavirus, the app will also tell you the current risk level in your area.

"Information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or via the NHS 111 Wales symptom checker.

"If you or a member of your household develop symptoms of cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must book a free test for Coronavirus promptly to help control the spread of infection. Visit gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or call 119.

"You and your household must self-isolate while waiting for the result of your test, and comply with any restrictions in the event of a positive result. If you test positive for Coronavirus should continue to self-isolate for 10 days. Other household members, including those who do not have any symptoms, must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days.

"Even if you don't have symptoms, you may also be contacted by contact tracers as part of the Welsh Government's Test, Trace, Protect strategy. In this event, you must comply with their instructions. Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely. Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with.

"Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

"Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.

"Advice on travelling abroad, including the latest information on quarantine requirements on returning home, can be found on the Welsh Government and FCO websites.

"Public Health Wales is urging all eligible people in Wales to have their free flu vaccine as NHS Wales begins its largest ever national flu vaccine programme. For the latest information, visit beatflu.org or curwchffliw.org or search Beat Flu or Curwch Ffliw on Twitter and Facebook."