The A40 between Withybush Roundabout, Haverfordwest, and the Corner Piece Inn, Rudbaxton, has been closed after a serious accident.
Police, fire and ambulance services have been in attendance at the scene.
The road is understood to be closed both ways but traffic is coping well.
The road has been closed since just before 1pm.
A fire spokesperson said: "At 12.24pm today, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, crews from Haverfordwest and Milford Haven attended a road traffic collision, involving two vehicles, on the A40 near Rudbaxton, Haverfordwest.
"The Police and Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
"Fire crews were involved in making the scene safe and assisting the Ambulance Service with casualty care.
"The Fire Service left the incident at 2.05pm."
This story is updating.