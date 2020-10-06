A GRANDMOTHER of 10, who travelled from Australia to be with her dying father, has been left stuck in Pembrokeshire.

Pearl Findlay-James was granted special permission to travel to the UK on compassionate grounds in July, not knowing she may not get to see family again before Christmas.

Pearl, who emigrating to Australia in 1983, arrived back just in time to see her father, Pat James, before he died.

Mr James, who died in his 90th year, was well- known in Pembrokeshire, having been one of Sunderland Trust’s longest-serving volunteers.

When Pearl set off to Wales she thought she was coming for a short time to help her father discharge from hospital, unfortunately, he took a turn while she was travelling back.

“Dad had been rushed to Withybush, he was in a ward there and some of the staff were beautiful and understanding.

“But we were only allowed 20 minutes each and then out. My father was dying. Some of the staff were excellent but it was only one in at a time.”

“I said, ‘I can do this, I can care for him’. The staff said ‘you can?’ and she started the ball rolling for palliative care and we got him home.

“The family was around him and we said ‘you’re home’ and he was only home a few hours. It was as if he said ‘I’m home, you’re all here, I’m checking out’.”

Pearl and Patrick just before his Great Grandson’s Deb Ball [in Australia] last year

Pearl had a return flight booked for early September, but this was cancelled after Melbourne airport was shut to international travellers, and a replacement flight in October was also cancelled.

Pearl described the experience of getting to and from Wales as being like ‘climbing Mount Everest twice’ but said she would never regret her decision.

“I have had people say ‘you knew the risks when you left’ but I don’t think I acted irresponsibly - I had a return flight booked.

“The federal government put a cap on the number of people who can return [at a time]. That’s still the situation now.

“I’ve resigned myself to be here for a while. I told my brother to prepare an extra place at Christmas dinner.

“No one will be able to take seeing dad away. Everything that I am going through now, everything I did to get here, nothing will ever make me sorry for being here.

“I believe he held on until I got there. Four days with him was the Queen’s treasure and I can go to my grave knowing I did for dad.

“He’s with mum, that’s all I can say.”

Even when Pearl does get a return flight, which she expects won’t be until November at the earliest, she will then have to spend 15 days quarantined in a hotel away from her family.

“The day I believe I’m going home will be the day I am on the flight and the wheels have taken off the runway,” she said.

Peal said she been keeping herself busy with seeing her siblings who still live locally, long walks and trips down memory lane, as well as daily catch-ups with her family back in Australia, saying ‘thank God for Wifi’.

Pearl enjoying ice cream at Freshwater East during a trip down memory lane

“I try to be positive and if I’m not feeling positive I just have another drink because I’m a happy drunk - maybe that’s the Welsh in me,” she said.

“One thing I do enjoy about being back in Wales is that I get all the Welsh foods I can’t get at home, all the faggots and things. I have been feasting a bit.”

One issue with not being able to see her family is that Pearl felt she had not had a proper chance to grieve.

“The grieving, I think, will come again when I cry with my husband and talk to my daughters. While I have been here I have been grieving, yes, but it’s not the same as being held and hugged.

“The grieving part has been put on hold.

“A few people have said to my husband not to worry ‘Pearl is strong’ and I said ‘yep, but even the strong need a hug’.”

She added: “I’ve been away since the beginning of July – more or less four months - my husband says he misses my cooking.

“He said we would have to learn to live together again because we have both got into our own routines… My dogs will be getting away with more than I would let them get away with.”