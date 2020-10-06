A NEYLAND woman has completed a virtual London Marathon to raise funds for the children’s bereavement charity Sandy Bear.
Emma Mills ran from Abereiddy to Llanstadwell on Sunday, October 4, despite the wind and rain and completed the 26.2 miles in three hours and 58 minutes.
She ran the marathon for Sandy Bear, a non-profit organisation providing support to children and their families who have experienced a bereavement and is based in Milford Haven.
As a result of Emma's efforts, with Gift Aid added, she raised over £1200 for the charity.
Emma said: "As a mum of two young children I know how important it is to ensure there are services like this should the unthinkable happen.
“I also know that small charities like Sandy Bear would be unable to run without support from the local community.
“I would like to thank everyone who has sponsored me, also those who turned out on route to support me and those who ran some of the stages with me, without that support it would have been even harder."
Emma is pictured at The Ferry House Bar in Llandstadwell, with members of the charity.